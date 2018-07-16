Tokyo cops: Korean national assaulted woman in stealing her smartphone

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Korean national who allegedly assaulted a woman last year while stealing her smartphone, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 15).

At around 12:30 a.m. on March 23, Kim Tae-hyung, 29, allegedly ambushed the woman, aged in her 30s, inside her apartment building in Shibuya Ward.

After covering her mouth and shoving her to the ground, he then stole her smartphone, valued at about 30,000 yen. The victim suffered injuries to her head, according to the Shibuya Police Station.

Kim was not acquainted with the victim. According to police, the suspect visited the area around the building several days before the crime.

At some point after the incident, Kim, who was in Japan on a tourist visa, returned to Korea. On July 13, police arrested the suspect after entered Japan from Korea at a port in Fukuoka Prefecture.