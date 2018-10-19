Tokyo cops: Illegal porn DVD operation in Kabukicho targeted elderly

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a business that targeted elderly customers in the sale of illegal pornographic DVDs, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 18).

Police have accused Masato Mizuno, a 46-year-old resident of Itabashi Ward, and three other persons of running the business from a unit in a multi-tenant building in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.

Mizuno denies the allegations. Meanwhile, the other three suspects admit to the charges, police said.

According to police, the suspects sold DVDs with content showing the uncensored genitalia of the male and female, rendering it obscene. On Tuesday, police seized 43,000 DVDs from another residence in the district that the suspects used as a warehouse.

At the time of the bust, an 86-year-old male customer was present. In catering to persons around that age, the shop was equipped with reading glasses and a magnifying glass, police said.

The operation has accumulated 30 million yen in sales since June, police said.