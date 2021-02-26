Tokyo cops: Illegal casinos operated out of Shoto apartments

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted two illegal casinos operating out of apartments in a wealthy area of Shibuya Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 26).

According to police, 38-year-old Takayuki Motai is the manager of Sands, located inside an apartment in the Shoto area.

During a raid, police seized about 70 pachi suro (or pachinko slot) machines and baccarat tables from both Sands and Motai’s residence.

The second establishment, located in another apartment nearby, also featured pachi suro machines, police said.

Police have arrested four other employees in the case. Motai and one other suspect deny the allegations. The other three suspects admit to the allegations. Five customers were also arrested. However, they were later released.

Both casinos operated during the state of emergency, which was declared by the government on January 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over a 10-day period starting on February 14, Sands accumulated 2.9 million yen in sales, police said.