Tokyo cops corral 5 in last year’s ¥200 million heist

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five persons over the theft of nearly 200 million yen in cash from a Chinese national in Taito Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 12).

On the morning of November 13, the male Chinese national, 48, and an overseas exchange student were stopped by three men claiming to be police officers on a road.

“Policeman, passport,” one of them reportedly said. The trio then stole a bag containing around 190 million yen in cash that the pair had in their possession.

Police have accused Kentaro Sumita, 27, and Kohei Tsutsumi, 29, and three others of carrying out the incident. They deny the allegations, police said.

The suspects, who were arrested on Tuesday and Thursday, became persons of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area, police said.

Prior to the incident, the Chinese national and the student had hauled 46 kilograms in gold bars inside the bag to a precious metals shop. The gold was then sold for 190 million yen that was then placed in the bag.