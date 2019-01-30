Tokyo cops: Chinese pickpocket targeted tourists at Senso-ji

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Chinese pickpocket who arrived in Japan last week to target tourists at Senso-ji Temple in the Asakusa area of Taito Ward, reports TBS News (Jan. 29).

At just past noon on January 26, the suspect, 55, allegedly pulled a wallet containing 23,000 yen in cash from a bag belonging to a man, 31, visiting the temple.

According to police, the suspect, who admits to the allegations, arrived in Japan from China the day before. During questioning, he told police that he came to Senso-ji Temple because “it is a famous sightseeing spot.”

At the time of the incident, an officer was patrolling the shrine’s grounds due to the large number of persons arriving for their first visit in the New Year.

The officer apprehended the suspect after seeing him unfasten a zipper on the bag while the victim’s back was turned toward him.