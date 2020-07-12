Tokyo cops bust Philippine pub in Adachi for operating without license

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a hostess club featuring Filipino women in Adachi Ward for operating without a license, reports TBS News (July 3).

According to police, Christopher de la Cruz, the 50-year-old manager of Class A, employed hostesses to provide alcohol and generally entertain male customers without a license under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses last month.

Police also accused Akiyoshi Ezure, 48, of using his name on the business license for Class A, which he formerly managed. He handed the business to del la Cruz last year.

Both suspects partially deny the allegations. “I didn’t think I would be arrested because I thought that any problems would be the responsibility of Ezure,” de la Cruz was quoted by police.

Over the last 8 months, de la Cruz collected up to 17 million yen managing Class A.