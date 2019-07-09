Tokyo cops bust illegal internet casino in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week busted an internet casino operating illegally in the Ueno area of Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi (Jluy 9).

On July 6, police arrested Daiki Shibata, the 27-year-old manager of Ace, located near JR Ueno Station, and two other employee for allegedly allowing customers to place baccarat wagers via computer terminals connected to a gambling site.

Officers also seized computer equipment, security cameras and a customer list with about 700 names.

The cameras and an intercom were used to monitor customers entering the premises, police said.

All three suspects admit to the allegations. Three customers present during the raid were also accused in the case, police said.

Since opening last December, the operation has accumulated about 210 million yen in sales. The number of regular customers was around 700, police said.