Tokyo cops bust illegal casino in Kinshicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week busted an internet casino operating illegally in Sumida Ward, reports TBS News (May 13).

At around 10:00 p.m. on May 11, officers entered casino Gold, located near JR Kinshicho Station, and arrested manager Yuji Tani, 44, and one other employee for allowing a male customer in his 40s to place wagers on a computer terminal connected to an overseas gambling site.

Police also seized a customer list containing about 200 names, several computer terminals and security cameras.

Both customers admit to the allegations, police said.

Since opening in January, the casino has averaged about 2.5 million yen in sales per month.