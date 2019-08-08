Tokyo cops bust ‘girl’s bar’ for staying open too late

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police earlier this month busted a so-called “girl’s bar” in Adachi Ward for operating illegally, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 7).

At around 1:20 a.m. on August 3, officers raided Lounge Garden and arrested manager Kunio Hayashi, 46, and one other person for violating the adult-entertainment law.

A girl’s bar, such as Lounge Garden, will have a license like a regular drinking establishment. However, the services rendered are similar to that of a hostess club, which must shut by 1:00 a.m. under the law.

“We were open at night to make money,” Hayashi was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Hayashi opened the bar about 10 years ago. In a typical month, revenue is between 2.5 million and 3 million yen.

Police became aware of the bar after an 18-year-old female employee was found asleep in the street near the establishment in April. She was subsequently taken into protective custody.