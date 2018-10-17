Tokyo cops bust Filipino pub operating illegally in Kanda

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a Filipino pub for operating illegally in Chiyoda Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 16).

Police have accused Masaru Shiga, the 61-year-old manager of Mabuhay, located near JR Kanda Station, and one female employee, 37, of entertaining customers by serving alcohol without permission under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment businesses.

In January, police warned management of Mabuhay about its business operations. However, the warning was ignored.

Both suspects admit to the allegations. “I took it lightly,” one of the suspects said in referring to the warning.

The pub, which employs five Filipino women, accumulates an average of 1.8 million yen in sales each month, police said.