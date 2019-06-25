Tokyo City University professor accused of using stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 51-year-old professor at Tokyo City University over the alleged possession and use of stimulant drugs earlier this month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 24).

At just past 1:00 a.m. on June 2, police found Kazuo Ono, a professor in a science department, to have a minuscule amount of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, inside a backpack on a road in Shinjuku Ward.

Officers also found implements used for the use of stimulant drugs in the backpack, police said.

After police arrested Ono on suspicion of possession of stimulant drugs, they further accused him of using the banned substance after the results of analysis of his urine gave a positive result.

Ono was prosecuted on June 21, police said.

In April of last year, a court handed Ono a suspended prison term for the possession of stimulant drugs.

“After confirming the facts [in the case], we will deal with the matter harshly,” a representative of Tokyo City University was quoted.