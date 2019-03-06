Tokyo: Cigarette butt leads to arrest of man, 35, in bag-snatching incident

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police used the results of a DNA analysis to apprehend a 35-year-old man over a bag-snatching incident in Arakawa Ward nearly three years ago, reports TBS News (Mar. 6).

In April, 2016, Masahiro Hara, of no known occupation, allegedly grabbed the bag containing about 3,000 yen in cash from a school girl, at the time a second-year high school student, from her right shoulder as she commuted home on a road in the Arakawa area.

Hara denies the allegations.

In carrying out the crime, Hara approached the girl from behind and embraced her. When she let out a scream, he fled the scene after snatching the bag, police said.

Hara surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area. As well, the results of a DNA analysis conducted on a cigarette butt dropped at the scene proved to be a match for the suspect.