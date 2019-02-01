 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Chiropractor not prosecuted over alleged molestation of female patient

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 1, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of the director of a chiropractic clinic in Shibuya Ward over the alleged molestation of a female patient last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 10).

In August, Shuichi Hirata, the 52-year-old director of Hirata Chiropractic, located in the Hatagaya area, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her 30s, during a 40-minute treatment.

“There is no question that I touched her chest, but it was part of the treatment,” the suspect was quoted by police upon his arrest earlier this month. “It is regrettable that there was a misunderstanding.”

Shuichi Hirata
Shuichi Hirata (Twitter)

On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Hirata, who was accused of quasi-indecent assault. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Last year, police received complaints from two other women about similar crimes carried out by the suspect.

