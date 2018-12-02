Tokyo: Chinese national accused of assaulting salon customer with brick

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a female Chinese national over the alleged assault of a woman she introduced to a beauty salon for treatment, reports TBS News (Nov. 30).

In September, Liu Meizhen, 34, allegedly used a brick to assault the woman, 29, in the head and abdomen on a road in the Ikebukuro area of Toshima Ward. Liu also stole a video camera from the victim.

The woman suffered injuries that required three weeks to heal, police said.

Liu, who has been accused of robber resulting in injury, partially admits to the allegations. “There’s no question I shoved her,” the suspect was quoted. Five other persons have been arrested in the case.

Prior to the incident, Liu and the woman engaged in a discussion about a fee for a beauty treatment exceeding 500,000 yen. During the conversation, a dispute developed after Liu saw that the woman was recording the proceedings with the camera.