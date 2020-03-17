Tokyo: Building maintenance co. accused of tax evasion

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has filed a criminal complaint on suspicion of tax evasion against a building maintenance company based in Nerima Ward, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Mar. 17).

According to the bureau, Masami Baba, the 53-year-old president of Japan Partners, is alleged to have evaded 46 million yen in taxes over a three-year period ending in April, 2018.

The company carries out cleaning of office and apartment buildings. The complaint was received by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In carrying out the tax evasion, the company did not declare or pay consumption tax. It also obscured the scale of its business by distributing sales to fictitious companies through the use of multiple bank accounts.

“I filed an updated tax return that includes the amount indicated [by the taxation bureau],” Baba said. “In the future, I will strive to file proper tax returns through the guidance of a tax accountant.”