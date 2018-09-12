Tokyo: ‘Angry’ man attempted to rob Taito convenience store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 59-year-old man who claims he attempted to rob a convenience store in Taito Ward after becoming “angry,” reports TBS News (Sept. 11).

On September 9, Takeshi Higuchi entered the outlet and accosted a 19-year-old male employee at a register. “Why are you staring at me?” he reportedly said in making a false claim. The suspect then pulled out a knife and thrust it at the employee. “Hand over the money,” he threatened. “We’ll settle this with cash.”

At the time of the incident, only the employee was in the front of the store. However, the manager, 45, tipped off police from the storage room after observing the incident unfold.

Officers arriving at the store apprehended Higuchi on suspicion of attempted robbery. “I became angry when the employee stared at me,” the suspect was quoted by the Asakusa Police Station in admitting to the allegations.