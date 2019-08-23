Tokyo: Accused women’s underwear thief found with 200 pairs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspected thief of women’s underwear who was found to be in possession of 200 pairs, reports TBS News (Aug. 23).

Last September, Daisuke Nakagawa, a 31-year-old plumber, allegedly stole one pair of underwear hanging out to dry from the second-floor residence of a woman, aged in her 30s, in Machida City.

“I want to steal underwear when I drink alcohol,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police first arrested Nakagawa last month over the alleged theft of underwear from the residence of another woman.

Officers later searched the residence of the suspect, located in the Kisonishi area of Machida, and found about 200 pairs of women’s garments.

Police are now investigating whether Nakagawa was behind other thefts.