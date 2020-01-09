Tokyo: 8 nabbed over ¥4 million robbery at Ikebukuro bar

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested eight persons over the alleged robbery of a bar in the Ikebukuro area of Toshima Ward of 4 million yen last year, reports Jiji (Jan. 9).

Keita Takeshita, 27, and Jion Abe, 21, are two of the suspects. Another of the suspects is 19 years old. All of the eight admit to the allegations, police said.

At just around 2:15 a.m. on October 7, a gang of five or six persons dressed in black entered the bar, located in front of JR Ikebukuro Station, and began assaulting the four staff members and customers in the face and abdomen.

“Hand over your valuables,” one of them demanded.

The perpetrators then fled with a total of 4 million yen in valuables, including contents of wallets, mobile telephones and cash from a safe. In carrying out the crime, they spoke in broken Japanese, police said.

The staff members and customers suffered minor injuries, police said previously.