 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: 6 Vietnamese nationals nabbed over alleged assault with beer mug

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 2, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested six male Vietnamese nationals over an alleged assault of a seventh Vietnamese national in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (July 1).

At around 11:00 p.m. on April 28, Ngo Thien Thanh, 28, and five others allegedly used at least one beer mug and a chair to repeatedly strike the male victim, a 23-year-old Japanese language student, in the face inside a restaurant, located in the Hyakunincho area.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including bone fractures, police said.

Ngo Thien Thanhn
Ngo Thien Thanh (Twitter)

All six suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

The six suspects arrived at the restaurant to celebrate Ngo’s birthday. The incident took place after they got into a dispute with another group. The victim was attacked when he tried to intercede in the dispute, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »