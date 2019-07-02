Tokyo: 6 Vietnamese nationals nabbed over alleged assault with beer mug

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested six male Vietnamese nationals over an alleged assault of a seventh Vietnamese national in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (July 1).

At around 11:00 p.m. on April 28, Ngo Thien Thanh, 28, and five others allegedly used at least one beer mug and a chair to repeatedly strike the male victim, a 23-year-old Japanese language student, in the face inside a restaurant, located in the Hyakunincho area.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including bone fractures, police said.

All six suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

The six suspects arrived at the restaurant to celebrate Ngo’s birthday. The incident took place after they got into a dispute with another group. The victim was attacked when he tried to intercede in the dispute, police said.