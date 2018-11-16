 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: 3 Chinese nationals accused of tying up, robbing office worker

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 16, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three male Chinese nationals for allegedly tying up and robbing an employee at a company in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 15).

At around 3:00 p.m. on May 2, the three suspects broke into the office, located in the Hyakunincho area, and bound the arms and legs of the employee, also a male Chinese national, after shoving him to the floor. They then snatched 36 million yen in cash.

The employee suffered injuries to this head that required two weeks to heal, police said.

One suspect, 32, admits to the allegations. “I would like to explain [details of the matter] after organizing my thoughts,” the suspect was quoted. The other two suspects have either denied the charges or declined to comment.

Three Chinese nationals
Three Chinese nationals allegedly tied up and robbed a male company employee in Shinjuku Ward in May (Twitter)

The suspects emerged as persons of interest for police after they were seen in the area of the office several weeks before the crime took place.

Published in Crime, Japan and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »