Tokyo: 3 Chinese nationals accused of tying up, robbing office worker

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three male Chinese nationals for allegedly tying up and robbing an employee at a company in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 15).

At around 3:00 p.m. on May 2, the three suspects broke into the office, located in the Hyakunincho area, and bound the arms and legs of the employee, also a male Chinese national, after shoving him to the floor. They then snatched 36 million yen in cash.

The employee suffered injuries to this head that required two weeks to heal, police said.

One suspect, 32, admits to the allegations. “I would like to explain [details of the matter] after organizing my thoughts,” the suspect was quoted. The other two suspects have either denied the charges or declined to comment.

The suspects emerged as persons of interest for police after they were seen in the area of the office several weeks before the crime took place.