Tokushima: Man fatally stabs ex-wife with scissors

TOKUSHIMA (TR) – Tokushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his former wife inside his residence in Tokushima City, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 5).

On Thursday, Hiroto Okumura, of no known occupation, used a pair of scissors to repeatedly stab Naoko Tashiro, 60, in the back inside the second-floor residence.

Okumura, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations. “I stabbed [her],” the suspect was quoted by the Tokushima Myozai Police Station.

According to police, Tashiro lives in a unit on the opposite side of the same apartment building with the couple’s son and two daughters. When she did not return home, one of the daughters visited the residence and found her collapsed on the floor.

The daughter then alerted emergency services. The woman was confirmed dead at the scene. The estimated time of death was several hours before the discovery, police said.