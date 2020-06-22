Tochigi: Middle school teacher accused of sex with girl

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a middle school teacher for allegedly engaging in sex with an underage girl two years ago, reports NHK (June 16).

Around August 2018, Naoki Ito, a teacher at a middle school in Nasukarasuyama City, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths on June 16, Ito admitted to the allegations.

The matter emerged when the girl’s mother consulted with police earlier this month.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was working at a different school, police said.