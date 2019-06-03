 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tochigi: Man’s residence burglarized of ¥17.5 million

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 3, 2019

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police last week launched an investigation after the residence of a man in Otawara City was found to have been burglarized of nearly 20 million yen, reports Fuji News Network (May 28).

On May 27, the man reported that an unknown perpetrator wrenched open the front door of the residence, located in the Fukuwara area, and stole around 17.5 million yen in cash from inside.

According to police, the man lives alone. The incident took place while he was away for one week for a work-related matter.

