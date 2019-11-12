Tochigi: Man suspected of killing acquaintance of ex-girlfriend before self

TOCHIGI (TR) – A 29-year-old man is believed to have fatally stabbed a female acquaintance of his former girlfriend in Mooka City before taking his own life, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 11).

At around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, an officer working off a tip found Takayoshi Kawakami, a company worker, and Nanami Otake, 21, collapsed inside his residence, located in the Yagioka area. They were later confirmed dead at a hospital.

The body of Otake had suffered about 15 stab wounds. Meanwhile, Kawakami had a stab wound to the chest, police said.

According to police, Otake, also a company worker, is a resident of Utsunomiya City. Police believe Kawakami used a knife with a 15-centimeter-long blade that was taken from the residence to stab Otake before turning it on himself.

“Blood is flowing”

A woman in her 20s, who is the former girlfriend of Kawakami, is the lessee of the residence, which she had shared with him. On November 9, she departed after “he became violent.”

The night before the discovery, Otake and the woman went to the residence to retrieve the woman’s belongings. After Otake, the woman and Kawakami met outside, Otake said to the woman, “I want you to get out of here.” She then continued into the residence with Kawakami.

Not long thereafter, Otake wrote to the woman via the smartphone application Line, “Contact the police. Blood is flowing,” according to Fuji News Network (Nov. 12).

Around this time, the woman spoke to an officer on patrol about 200 meters from the residence. “It seems that my ex-boyfriend will bring harm to my acquaintance,” she said.

At around 1:20 a.m., the officer broke a window in gaining access to the residence. He then found Otake and Kawakami collapsed inside.