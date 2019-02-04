Tochigi: Man, 81, residing in nursing home assaults other patient with fire extinguisher

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested an 81-year-old man residing in a nursery home in the town of Mashiko over the alleged assault of another male patient on Sunday, reports NHK (Feb. 3).

At around 2:30 p.m., Hideo Nakamura allegedly picked up the fire extinguisher in the second-floor lounge and repeatedly bashed the other man, 73, in the face.

The victim was left unconscious after the attack. His condition is currently considered serious, according to the Mooka Police Station.

Nakamura, who has been accused of attempted murder, partially denies the allegations. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

A staff member who was present during the incident told police that they pair had gotten “into a dispute.” Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.