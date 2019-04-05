Tochigi: Juku teacher accused of raping 11-year-old girl

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old male teacher at a special night school over the alleged rape of a female elementary school girl last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 5).

On the night of December 22, the teacher of a juku, or cram school, is alleged to have engaged in sex with the girl, then 11, while knowing she was under 13, the age of consent under the penal code.

The suspect, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “I have nothing to say until I consult with a lawyer,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the man, who was not named, began working at the school about two years ago.

The matter emerged after the girl told her mother.