Tochigi: Indonesian national attacked in front of mosque

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man over the alleged attack of a male Indonesian national in front of a mosque in Sano City on Sunday, reports NHK (Mar. 19).

At just past noon, Hidefumi Shimada, of no known occupation, allegedly used a metal rod to repeatedly beat and stab the victim, aged in his 20s, in the hand and face on a road in front of mosque Sano Masjid.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene. The victim suffered a serious stab wound to his left hand, according to police.

Shimada, who has been accused of inflicting injury, denies the allegations. “I have no recollection [of the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Shimada lives in Sano. He became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken near the crime scene.

“After doing some errands, a person I am not acquainted with attacked me as I headed to the mosque,” the victim later told police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.