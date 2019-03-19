 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tochigi: Indonesian national attacked in front of mosque

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 19, 2019

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man over the alleged attack of a male Indonesian national in front of a mosque in Sano City on Sunday, reports NHK (Mar. 19).

At just past noon, Hidefumi Shimada, of no known occupation, allegedly used a metal rod to repeatedly beat and stab the victim, aged in his 20s, in the hand and face on a road in front of mosque Sano Masjid.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene. The victim suffered a serious stab wound to his left hand, according to police.

Shimada, who has been accused of inflicting injury, denies the allegations. “I have no recollection [of the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

An Indonesian national was attacked in front of mosque Sano Masjid in Sano City on Sunday (Twitter)

Shimada lives in Sano. He became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken near the crime scene.

“After doing some errands, a person I am not acquainted with attacked me as I headed to the mosque,” the victim later told police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

