Tochigi: Elderly woman’s home burglarized of ¥50 million

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the Utsunomiya City residence of an 81-year-old woman was burglarized of 50 million yen last week, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 17).

At around 10:00 a.m. on May 16, Yoshie Nanmoku left her residence to go shopping. Upon her return 90 minutes later, she found that the interior of rooms on the second floor had been ransacked.

According to the Utsunomiya-Higashi Police Station, the only thing missing was 50 million yen in cash from a dresser.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrator on suspicion of theft.