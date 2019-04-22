Thailand: Elderly Japanese national accused of molesting 4-year-old girl

THAILAND (TR) – Police in Bangkok last week arrested an elderly male Japanese national over the alleged molestation of a 4-year-old girl, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 18).

On April 13, Tatsuya Inaba, a 77-year-old resident of Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, allegedly ran his hands from the ankles to the buttocks of the girl, a national of Switzerland, in committing an act deemed obscene as she was seated with her family at a roadside restaurant.

Inaba, who was accused of indecent assault on April 18, denies the allegations, telling police that he only touched the girl’s face. When asked about whether he did anything obscene, he said, “I do not recall at all.”

Inaba entered Thailand as tourist on April 9. He was scheduled to leave on the day of his arrest. At the time of the incident, the girl was with her parents and another member of the family.

If convicted, Inaba faces a up to 10 years in prison or a fine of the equivalent of 700,000 yen.