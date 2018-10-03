Thai woman accused of pimping teen girl to 71-year-old Japanese man

THAILAND (TR) – Police in the city of Pattaya have arrested a local woman for supplying a teenage girl to an elderly Japanese man for sex, reports The Nation (Oct. 3).

At 12.20 a.m. on Wednesday, police working off a tip arrested Ployphan Muangdit, 20, at a restaurant in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district. The arrest followed the apprehension of Japanese national Hiroyuki Nakashima, 71, at a residence at Jomtien Beach for allegedly buying sex from the girl, 13, on Monday.

Police arrested Nakashima after receiving reports about an elderly man who was regularly paying for sexual services from underage girls.

During the search of the residence, officers found sex toys and a hidden camera, which was used by the suspect to record his sessions with the girls, police said, according to the paper.