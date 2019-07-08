 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Thai massage parlor busted for prostitution

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 8, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – A massage parlor in Fussa City that features Thai and Chinese masseuses has been busted for prostitution, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (July 8).

According to police, Satoshi Gushi, the 45-year-old male manager of Yuraku, allegedly employed masseuses to provide honban, or full sex, to male customers inside private rooms on the premises on June 16.

Gushi, who has been accused of violating the Anti-Prostitution Law, admits to the allegations.

Satoshi Gushi
Satoshi Gushi (Twitter)

Yuraku employs six Chinese and Thai masseuses. Street touts recruited customers by claiming that two sessions with a masseuse was possible, police said.

Since March, 2016, the parlor has accumulated 140 million yen in sales.

 

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »