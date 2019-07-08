Thai massage parlor busted for prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – A massage parlor in Fussa City that features Thai and Chinese masseuses has been busted for prostitution, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (July 8).

According to police, Satoshi Gushi, the 45-year-old male manager of Yuraku, allegedly employed masseuses to provide honban, or full sex, to male customers inside private rooms on the premises on June 16.

Gushi, who has been accused of violating the Anti-Prostitution Law, admits to the allegations.

Yuraku employs six Chinese and Thai masseuses. Street touts recruited customers by claiming that two sessions with a masseuse was possible, police said.

Since March, 2016, the parlor has accumulated 140 million yen in sales.