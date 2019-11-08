 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tennis instructor accused of molesting girl in train

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 8, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male tennis instructor over the alleged molestation of a 17-year-old high school girl inside a train carriage earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 7).

At around 8:00 a.m. on June 24, Shusuke Shinohara, 21, allegedly probed his hand inside the underwear of the girl, a second-year student, in fondling her lower body inside a carriage of the Keio Line as it traveled between Chofu and Tsutsujigaoka stations.

Shinohara, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I did it because a girl with a face I liked boarded the train,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Shusuke Shinohara (Twitter)

After the incident, the girl grabbed the shirt of Shinohara and turned him over to a station staff member.

During voluntary questioning, he denied the allegations. “I had an umbrella in my right hand, a smartphone in my left. So I didn’t do it,” he reportedly said.

