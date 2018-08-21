Teacher with ‘women’s underwear hobby’ accused of indecent exposure

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a male elementary school teacher for exposing himself in Noboribetsu City, a crime he claims he committed while partaking in his hobby of wearing women’s underwear, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 21).

At around 5:40 p.m., officers working off a tip found Takeaki Ito, 56, fully nude on a road near the Noboribetsu-Higashi Interchange in the town of Shiraoi.

Officers subsequently accused Ito, who teachers at a school in the town, of indecent exposure. “Since I have a hobby of wearing women’s underwear, I became nude while trying to change clothes,” the suspect was quoted by the Tomakomai Police Station.

Prior to Ito’s apprehension, a woman inside a vehicle tipped off police via telephone about Ito. “There is a man in women’s underwear,” she said.