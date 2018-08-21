 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Teacher with ‘women’s underwear hobby’ accused of indecent exposure

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 21, 2018

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a male elementary school teacher for exposing himself in Noboribetsu City, a crime he claims he committed while partaking in his hobby of wearing women’s underwear, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 21).

At around 5:40 p.m., officers working off a tip found Takeaki Ito, 56, fully nude on a road near the Noboribetsu-Higashi Interchange in the town of Shiraoi.

Officers subsequently accused Ito, who teachers at a school in the town, of indecent exposure. “Since I have a hobby of wearing women’s underwear, I became nude while trying to change clothes,” the suspect was quoted by the Tomakomai Police Station.

Noboribetsu
An elementary school teacher in the town of Shiraoi was accused of indecent exposure on Monday (Twitter)

Prior to Ito’s apprehension, a woman inside a vehicle tipped off police via telephone about Ito. “There is a man in women’s underwear,” she said.

