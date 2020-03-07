Teacher in custody for domestic violence re-arrested for possession of marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – A 23-year-old male teacher in custody over alleged domestic violence has been re-arrested over the possession of marijuana, police said, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 6).

Last November, police investigating Itsuki Teramura, a teacher at Shinozaki High School, on suspicion of domestic violence allegedly found 0.6 grams of marijuana in his possession at his residence.

“I have it for my own use,” the suspect was quoted by the Komatsugawa Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

Two days after the discovery, police first arrested Teramura for allegedly choking his wife, 22, with both of his hands and repeatedly striking her in the face.

His wife suffered injuries that will require one month to heal, police said.

Teramura starting teaching at the school last April. “We are surprised since he worked diligently,” a representative of the school said. “We want to cooperate with the police investigation.”