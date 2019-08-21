Teacher at school for deaf accused of molesting drunk university student

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male teacher over the alleged molestation of a university student in the capital last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun> (Aug. 20).

Early on July 6, Kan Sugawara, a 28-year-old teacher at a school for the deaf in Chiba Prefecture, allegedly fondled the lower body of the male student, 20, inside a bus after its departure from Shinjuku Station.

“If you loosen your belt, you’ll be more comfortable,” the suspect reportedly told the student, who was intoxicated, in carrying out the act.

Sugawara, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I touched [him] out of curiosity,” the suspect was quoted by the Chofu Police Station.

Sugawara and the student are not acquainted. Prior to the incident, the suspect called out to the victim at the West Exit of Shinjuku Station after the conclusion of railway services for the day. “Why not take a bus?” the suspect suggested.

After the bus arrived in Chofu City, where Sugawara lives, he took the student to his residence. The suspect then fondled his lower body again inside a toilet.

The student later fled to a nearby convenience store. An employee later alerted police.