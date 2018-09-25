 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TBS employee not prosecuted in alleged abduction of girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 25, 2018

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male employee of Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. over the alleged abduction of a teenage girl, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 22).

Between the middle of August and September 2, Kyo Yo, 30, allegedly held the girl at his residence in Shibuya Ward and other locations while knowing she was a minor.

The family of the girl reported her missing in the middle of last month. On Sunday, police apprehended Yo after finding him walking with the girl on a road in Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture.

The girl was unharmed in the incident. At the time of the arrest, police did not reveal whether Yo admits to the allegations.

On September 21, the Shizuoka District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Yo. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to the broadcaster, Yo, who is employed in a film and animation division, entered the company in April, 2015.

