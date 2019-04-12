Tanzanian national allegedly assaulted officer at police box in apparent retaliation for Brazilian’s death

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male Tanzanian national over the alleged assault of an officer in Ebina City, a crime committed in apparent retaliation for the death of a Brazilian national earlier this week, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 12).

On Wednesday, the Tanzanian, 42, allegedly punched the officer in the face at the police box in front of Sagamino Station.

Upon his arrest, the suspect denied the allegations. “This is where that guy died,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating whether the assault was connected to the death of a 39-year-old male Brazilian national on April 7.

At just past 2:00 a.m., the Brazilian, a resident of Ebina, began screaming at a male officer, 40, at the same police box. He then threw a folding chair and beat the officer in the head.

In taking the suspect into custody, the officer was assisted by a member of a neighborhood patrol. They together pinned down his upper body and legs. Thereafter, the suspect’s condition deteriorated and he lost consciousness.

The suspect was then transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, police said previously.

Two days later, police announced that the results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to have been suffocation.