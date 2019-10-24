Talent agency director not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman at ‘happening bar’

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of two corporate executives over the alleged rape of a woman at a so-called “happening bar” earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 23).

Early on March 5, Takeshi Shiomi, the 39-year-old director of World Vision Pro, and Munenori Sonobe, the 31-year-old director of a company that produces events, were alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 30s, inside the bar, located in Shinjuku Ward.

Upon the arrest of the suspects on suspicion of coerced intercourse in July, the Shinjuku Police Station did not reveal whether they admit to the allegations.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Shioi and Sonobe. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Before arriving at the happening bar, where patrons have sex with one another, the three persons held a business meeting regarding the making of a television commercial.

Prior to the alleged crime, the suspects stripped the victim of her clothing while playing darts. Later, Sonobe held down the victim while Shimoi sexually assaulted her in a private room, police said previously.

The next day, the woman, who suffered a sprained left ankle in the incident, consulted with police. “I thought Sonobe would guarantee my safety, but he betrayed me,” the woman told police.