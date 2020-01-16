Taking the piss: Man accused of urinating into drink bottle of female colleague

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a male company employee for allegedly urinating into the water bottle of a female colleague, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 16).

Last November, the suspect, 45, urinated into the PET bottle of the colleague, 31, at their office in Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka City.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of causing property damage, the suspect admitted to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, the colleague reported to police that “foreign matter” had entered the bottle. The results of a subsequent investigation led police to conclude that the suspect was the culprit.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.