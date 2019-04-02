Taiwanese man’s body found in Tokyo hotel contained plastic bags of illegal drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that a Taiwanese man’s corpse found in a hotel room in Taito Ward over the weekend contained dozens of plastic bags filled with illegal drugs, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 31).

At just past noon on March 30, an employee of the hotel, located in the Komagata area, alerted police after finding the man collapsed inside one of the rooms.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body to not have any external wounds. As well, the room showed no signs that a struggle had taken place.

According to investigative sources, the man was later identified as a 62-year-old male Taiwanese national. An analysis of his body resulted in the discovery of about 50 plastic bags containing unspecified illegal drugs.

Police suspect that the man, who likely was a participant in a drug smuggling ring, died as a result of poisoning after one of the bags burst, causing its contents to leak into his system.

The whereabouts of two other Taiwanese nationals who also stayed in the room are not known. Police are seeking to question them about the matter.