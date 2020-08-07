Suspected fraudster hid stolen bank cards in underwear

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspected member of a fraud ring after he was found to be in possession of stolen bank cards, reports TBS News (Aug. 6).

On July 14, Ryoma Takeda, 21, worked with an accomplice in defrauding a woman in her 80s and living in Ome City out of three of her bank cards.

At some point thereafter, officers in a patrol car spotted a vehicle carrying Takeda and the accomplice traveling at a high speed near JR Ikebukuro Station.

After the officers got the vehicle to stop, they found the cards hidden inside Takeda’s underwear during voluntary questioning.

Upon the arrest of Takeda and the accomplice, both suspects admitted to the allegations, police said.