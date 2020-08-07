 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Suspected fraudster hid stolen bank cards in underwear

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 7, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspected member of a fraud ring after he was found to be in possession of stolen bank cards, reports TBS News (Aug. 6).

On July 14, Ryoma Takeda, 21, worked with an accomplice in defrauding a woman in her 80s and living in Ome City out of three of her bank cards.

At some point thereafter, officers in a patrol car spotted a vehicle carrying Takeda and the accomplice traveling at a high speed near JR Ikebukuro Station.

Ryoma Takeda (Twitter)

After the officers got the vehicle to stop, they found the cards hidden inside Takeda’s underwear during voluntary questioning.

Upon the arrest of Takeda and the accomplice, both suspects admitted to the allegations, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »