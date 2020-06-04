Suspected fraudster found with marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – A 26-year-old man in custody on suspicion of defrauding an elderly woman has been also arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana, police said, reports Fuji News Network (June 4).

On Wednesday, police accused Seiya Iwane of instructing members of a fraud ring to swindle the woman out of at least one bank card that was used to withdraw 1 million yen from her account in March of last year.

In carrying out the ruse, a member of the ring told the woman over the telephone that her “bank account was being misappropriated.” Another member then posed as a police officer and collected the card.

The following day, police searched Iwane’s residence in Himeji City, Hyogo Prefecture and found 90 grams of marijuana inside a bag.

“That’s not mine,” Iwane was quoted by the Koganei Police Station in denying the allegations. However, police believe that he is involved in smuggling the illegal drug.

Iwane manages a “snack” hostess club. Police suspect that he was behind dozens of similar fraud cases in Koganei City last year.