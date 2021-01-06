Supreme director bought stimulant drugs ‘from a foreigner’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have accused the director of the Japan-based sales company for fashion brand Supreme of using stimulant drugs, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 5).

Last month, police first arrested Kenichi Omura, 52, over the alleged possession of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at a love hotel in Minato Ward.

On Tuesday, police sent the director to prosecutors over the alleged use of the banned substances. “I was tired and have job stress,” Omura told the Azabu Police Station. “I took a capsule in my hotel room. I bought it a month before from a foreigner.”

Early on December 18, an officer on patrol found Omura to be in possession of 1.1 grams of stimulant drugs, at a waiting area at the Alpha In.

Five days later, police raided the offices of Supreme in Shibuya Ward in search of evidence in the case.

Prior to the discovery, Omura ducked into the hotel after seeing a police officer on patrol in the street. During voluntary questioning, the officer found the drugs inside a pouch.

A subsequent analysis of the urine of Omura gave a positive result for stimulant drugs. Police believe he used the drugs inside the hotel at around 6:00 p.m. on the day before his arrest.

Founded in New York City in 1994, Supreme is popular among young people interested in hip-hop and skateboarding. The brand currently has six stores in Japan.