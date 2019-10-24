Supermarket employee posed as land owner in fraudulent sale

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee of a supermarket who posed as a land owner in a fraudulent sale to a real estate company, reports TBS News (Oct. 18).

In 2013, Keiichi Adegawa, a 68-year-old resident of Saitama Prefecture, allegedly presented forged documents, including a driver’s license and a registered seal certificate, to a real estate company in posing as the owner of a plot of land in Suginami Ward.

The real owner is aged in his 70s. Using the forged documents, Adegawa sold the property, located near JR Ogikubo Station, for 58.8 million yen.

Adegawa admits to the allegations. “A man I met in Shinjuku Ward requested that I do [the forgery] in exchange for compensation,” the suspect was quoted by police.