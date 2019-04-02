Suginami murder suspect: ‘Some other man stabbed her’

TOKYO (TR) – A 31-year-old male nurse in custody over the fatal stabbing of his female colleague at her residence in Suginami Ward last week claims the perpetrator in the crime is someone other him, police have revealed, reports TBS News (Mar. 31).

On March 26, Yusuke Matsuoka allegedly stabbed Tsugumi Terui, a 32-year-old nurse, in the back inside her second-floor residence, located in the Shimoigusa area.

Police sent Matsuoka to prosecutors on suspicion of murder on Sunday. In the latest development, police have revealed that the suspect admits to having had a fondness for the victim. “I entered the residence, but some other man stabbed her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

On the day of the crime, officers following up on a distress call arrived at the residence and found Terui collapsed on the floor near the balcony. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said previously.

A blood-stained knife was found near Terui. The front door was unlocked, and there were signs of a struggle, including knocked over furniture.

Self-inflicted wounds

Police have also revealed that Matsuoka has abrasions to his hands and head, possibly the result of a struggle with the victim. However, in a separate article, TV Asahi quoted investigative sources as saying that Matsuoka claimed the wounds were self-inflicted.

Matsuoka and Terui had been colleagues at the same nursery for six years. He surfaced as a person of interest after an analysis of security camera footage showed him in the area of the residence.

Officers took Matsuoka in for voluntary questioning on Saturday morning. A DNA analysis conducted on material found on the body of Terui proved to be a match for Matsuoka.