Sugamo ‘pink salon’ busted for nudity

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a so-called “pink salon” in Toshima Ward on suspicion of indecent exposure, reports TV Asahi (July 6).

At around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, parlor Akebono, located in the Sugamo area, employed a half-nude female employee, 33, to provide sex services to a male customer, aged in his 40s.

Police further allege that the acts, conducted in box seats, were viewable by those in the parlor due to low partition around the seat and bright lighting.

“Since [the staff] was only half-nude, I thought it would be fine,” 43-year-old manager Sachiko Kudo was quoted by the Sugamo Police Station.

The employee, the customer and one other person were also arrested, police said.

“Parlor with a nice salary”

The system works well for Akebono. Since last August, the parlor accumulated about 55 million yen in sales.

One staff member told police, “Since I couldn’t find a job due to the novel corona virus pandemic, so I worked at this parlor with a nice salary.”

The bust is the second of its kind this year. In May, police raided Magic Banana in Ueno for the same crime.