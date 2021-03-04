Staff member at facility for disabled accused of raping blind woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a staff member for a facility for the disabled over the alleged rape of a visually impaired woman last year, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 3).

Last October, Tatsuya Majima, 34, allegedly trespassed into the apartment of the woman, aged in her 20s, in the capital and sexually assaulted her.

“If you make a sound, I’ll kill you,” he reportedly threatened before carrying out the sexual assault. The suspect also robbed the victim of 25,000 yen in cash.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse on Wednesday, Majima generally admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the suspect was not acquainted with the victim, who is blind. After the incident, he fled the scene.

Majima, who lives in Nerima Ward, surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage showed a motorcycle leaving the scene around the time the crime took place.