St. Luke’s pastor not prosecuted over alleged molestation female patient

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a pastor at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Chuo Ward over the alleged molestation of a female patient last year, reports TBS News (Dec. 14).

On May 22, 2017, the pastor, aged in his 40s, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the woman inside a room adjoining the chapel of the hospital.

On Friday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the pastor, who was accused of indecent assault upon his arrest in September. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The victim, who suffers from a chronic disease, began visiting the hospital for treatment several years ago. She received prayer services from the pastor on several occasions, according to police.

The matter emerged when the woman consulted with police in January of this year. She claims that similar abuse took place during another visit with the pastor that same month.

Known as a chaplain at the hospital, the pastor provides religious services for patients and their family members. He is among five chaplains at the hospital.