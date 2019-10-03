Special needs teacher accused of sex with girl met online

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male teacher at a special needs school in Saitama Prefecture for allegedly engaging in sex with a high school girl, reports NHK (Oct. 2).

Last December, Kentaro Kozu, 31, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, then 16, at a hotel in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Kozu, who has been accused of violating a municipal ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths, admits to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Kozu got to know the girl, now a second-year student living in Yokohama City, through a social-networking service.

In January, the parents of the girl consulted with police. “My daughter engaged in sex with a person she does not know,” one of her parents said.

Kozu surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of her smartphone.

“As we work to rid the prefecture of scandals, it is very regrettable that such a thing happened,” a representative of the Saitama Prefectural Board of Education was quoted. “I apologize deeply.”