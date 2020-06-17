Softank employee accused in attempted mugging of woman in Akabane

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee for telecommunications giant SoftBank Corp. over the alleged attempted robbery of a female university student in Kita Ward earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 16).

At around 1:00 a.m. on March 27, Keisuke Okubo allegedly shoved the woman, aged in her 20s, to the ground on a road near JR Akabane Station.

When the woman resisted the attack by screaming, he grabbed her shoulder bag. However, he fled the scene empty-handed after the strap broke.

The woman suffered a cut lip in the incident, the Akabane Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on June 13, Okubo denied the allegations. “I have no memory [of the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Okubo carried out the attack by approaching the woman, who was wearing earphones, from behind as she commuted home.

The suspect became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

“If this is factual, we will handle [the matter] rigorously,” a representative of Softbank was quoted.